Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Rent the Runway stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 377,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 73,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $35,955.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,897 shares of company stock worth $308,805 over the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

