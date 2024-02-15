Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of QSR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
