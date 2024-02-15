Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,679 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.41% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock remained flat at $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,556,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,857. The company has a market cap of $489.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.