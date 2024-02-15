Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 17.2% during the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 215,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 314.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 351,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

