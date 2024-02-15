Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 637,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

