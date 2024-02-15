Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 25,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 391,770 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. 1,030,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,835. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,148 shares of company stock worth $4,797,227. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.