Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.35% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of OSCR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,200. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.