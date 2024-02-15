Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.35% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oscar Health Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of OSCR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,200. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
