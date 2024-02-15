Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 18,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

ELV traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $508.82. 690,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.44. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $513.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

