Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 280,635 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,635 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $40,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,950.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,930 shares of company stock worth $584,024 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 676,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,148. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

