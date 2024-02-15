Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 50,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.26% of ImmunoGen worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock remained flat at $31.23 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,704 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.