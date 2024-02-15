Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 8,400 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.62. 383,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

