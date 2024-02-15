Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 4,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

