Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Sold by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Rover Group accounts for 4.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 2.05% of Rover Group worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Rover Group by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rover Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,965,804 shares in the company, valued at $43,385,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,200 shares of company stock worth $6,657,102. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,590. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

