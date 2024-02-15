Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.27. 954,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

