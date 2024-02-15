Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 724,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,702. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

