RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.75

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.75 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.91). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 13,837 shares trading hands.

RTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.98.

About RTC Group

(Get Free Report)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.