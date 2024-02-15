Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.500-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50 to $12.50 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Ryder System stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 371,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,228. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.