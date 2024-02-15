Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 41,462 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.82 per share, for a total transaction of 655,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,310,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305,491,239.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,156. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.69.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

