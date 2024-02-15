Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 17,896 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $278,461.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,495,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,556,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 188,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.