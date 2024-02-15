Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 50,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safe Bulkers
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.