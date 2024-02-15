Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 50,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

