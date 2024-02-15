Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $464.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 904,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

