Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
SB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $464.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.47.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.
