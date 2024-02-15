Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 420989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Savannah Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £32.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,475.37). Insiders own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

