Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP lowered its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises about 3.0% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 935,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.60.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.