Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.15

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 2915743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

