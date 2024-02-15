Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 753,699 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,749,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,009,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

