Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $774.81

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.81 ($9.79) and traded as high as GBX 807.40 ($10.20). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 779 ($9.84), with a volume of 1,951,829 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 777.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.