SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 2.9% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 397,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 917,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNES

SenesTech Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.