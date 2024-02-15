Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQNS remained flat at $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

