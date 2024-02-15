Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.2 %

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 98,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,919. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.