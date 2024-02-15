Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.43

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $19.80. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 159,829 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

