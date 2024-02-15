Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rises By 21.2%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 1,406,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

