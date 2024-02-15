Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expands By 10.0%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,062,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.82. 321,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,492. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,030.01 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

