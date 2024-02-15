Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Declines By 13.1%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

ARGX stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.47. 181,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 0.69. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

