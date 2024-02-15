Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Decreases By 11.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bally’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bally’s by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

