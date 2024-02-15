Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Drops By 17.3%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Up 5.2 %

BKU stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.