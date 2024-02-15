Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 24.3%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 44,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

