Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Drops By 37.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 911,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,569. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

