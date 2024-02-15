Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declines By 12.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

