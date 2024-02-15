Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Drops By 9.6%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 98,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,278. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

