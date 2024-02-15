Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 24.4%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 6,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $24.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
