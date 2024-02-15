Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 24.4%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 6,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.