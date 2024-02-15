Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Increases By 34.9%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 415,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $788.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.24. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,514 shares of company stock worth $1,539,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

