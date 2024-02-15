Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rises By 43.0%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,151. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

