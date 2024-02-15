Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Decreases By 35.7%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.