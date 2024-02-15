Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Decreases By 35.7%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
