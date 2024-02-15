Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Expands By 33.3%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.19.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

