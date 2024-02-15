Short Interest in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Grows By 35.7%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 3,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Immatics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 3,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Immatics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

