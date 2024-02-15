Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declines By 33.3%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
