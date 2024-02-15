Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declines By 12.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $86.75. 400,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,775. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

