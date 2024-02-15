Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Drops By 36.7%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

HIE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

Insider Transactions at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,914 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $423,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,136,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock worth $1,766,236 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,279,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 132,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,061,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 885,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

