Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Decreases By 35.2%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NMAI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 62,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,216 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $60,453.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,694,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,816.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 30,059 shares of company stock worth $348,606 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.