Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Decreases By 9.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 830,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the third quarter worth $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 97,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,932. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Performance Shipping had a net margin of 60.08% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter.

